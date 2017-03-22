In hilarious video, Harry Potter star claims “Ed Sheeran” is a character he created

Greg Williams; Jason LaVeris/Film MagicHarry Potter star Rupert Grint says he regularly gets mistaken for his friend Ed Sheeran, and now he’s turned his association with the chart-topping singer into a hilarious video in which he claims “Ed” doesn’t exist — he’s just a character he’s been playing for the last few years.

In the MTV-produced video, which you can watch on YouTube, MTV’s Josh Horowitz welcomes “Ed Sheeran” onto a TRL-type show, but it’s really Rupert in disguise, complete with glasses, fake tattoo sleeves and flannel shirt. Just as he’s about to sing, he stops, and pulls open his flannel shirt to reveal a Gryffindor t-shirt.

“The truth is, Ed isn’t real,” he says, as fans gasp in surprise. “My name is Rupert Grint. After Potter all I wanted to do was stretch myself, create some real magic. So I created a character. He’d have the voice of an angel, impossibly wispy facial hair….so I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel.”

“I called him ‘Ed.’ ‘Ed Sheeran.’ Such a weird name,” Rupert laughs bitterly. “I just didn’t expect everyone to think he was real. He became my greatest acting achievement…and the bane of my existence…that’s why it has to end!”

“I Just can’t balance it anymore,” he cries. “From this day forward, Ed is no more!” A fan screams in horror, and Horowitz screams that Grint must continue the charade. “Think of me. Think of them!” he yells.

“Gimme that damn guitar,” Rupert responds. “You made the right choice, Rupert,” says Horowitz.

“No, not Rupert,” he replies. “Ed.”

Ed — the real one — retweeted the video, with the caption, “Rupert, you lad x.”

