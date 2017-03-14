In an MMMBop you’re old: Hanson announces 25th anniversary tour

Courtesy 3CG RecordsReady to feel really old? Hanson — the band of “MMMBop” fame — has just announced their 25th anniversary tour.

Brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac founded the band back in 1992 when they were just young kids. For context, the youngest brother, Zac, is 31 — meaning he was six years old when they started making music together. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Hanson’s debut album Middle of Nowhere.

“Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” Taylor says in a statement.

Eldest brother Isaac adds, “This year is not only about the two decades of music, it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year.”

The Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour kicks off in Germany on June 1. After a string of European dates, the tour moves to the U.S. on September 12 in Dallas, Texas. They wrap up the North American leg on October 27 in Houston, Texas.

Later this year, Hanson will also be releasing Middle Of Everywhere — The Greatest Hits, a compilation of all their most popular songs.

Here’s the list of tour dates:

6/1 — Cologne, Germany, Gloria

6/2 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso

6/3 — Hamburg, Germany, Mojo

6/5 — Paris, France, La Cigale

6/7 — Milan, Italy, Fabrique

6/9 — Antwerp, Belgium, Trix

6/10 — London, England, Shepards Bush Empire

9/12 — Dallas, TX, House of Blues

9/13 — Austin, TX, Emos East

9/15 — New Orleans, LA, Joy Theater

9/16 — Nashville, TN, Wildhorse Saloon

9/17 — Birmingham, AL, Iron City

9/19 — St. Petersburg, FL, Jannus Live

9/20 — Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

9/22 — Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

9/23 — Norfolk, VA, Norva

9/24 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

9/26 — Cleveland, OH, House Of Blues

9/27 — Pittsburgh, PA, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

9/28 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

9/30 — New York, NY, Playstation Theater

10/1 — Boston, MA, House Of Blues

10/3 — Montreal, QC Canada, Corona

10/4 — Toronto, ON Canada, Danford Music Hall

10/6 — Detroit, MI, St. Andrews

10/7 — Chicago, IL, House of Blues

10/8 — Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

10/10 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

10/11 — St. Louis, MO, The Pageant

10/12 — Lawrence, KS, Granada Theatre

10/14 — Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall

10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT, Depot

10/17 — Seattle, WA, The Neptune

10/18 — Vancouver, BC Canada, Vogue Theatre

10/19 — Portland, OR, Aladdin Theatre

10/21 — Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues

10/22 — Los Angeles, CA, The Mayan

10/24 — San Diego, CA, House Of Blues

10/25 — Las Vegas, NV, House Of Blues

10/27 — Houston, TX, House Of Blues

