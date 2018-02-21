Imagine Dragons set to perform at annual Rise Up Gala for pediatric cancer charity

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAImagine Dragons is ready to help slay cancer with their fifth annual Rise Up Gala.

The one-night-only event will raise funds for The Tyler Robinson Foundation, the band’s nonprofit organization that supports families with pediatric cancer diagnoses.

Imagine Dragons will be delivering a special acoustic performance at the event, which takes place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, September 14. The gala will also include cocktails, dinner and a live and silent auction. Comedian Joel McHale will host.

Individual tickets are now available on TRF.org.

Earlier today, Imagine Dragons debuted their new single, “Next to You,” and announced summer tour dates.

