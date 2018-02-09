Imagine Dragons set new chart record with "Believer"

By Andrea Dresdale

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCIf it seems like you’ve been hearing Imagine Dragons’ song “Believer” for ages, well, you kinda have — and that’s helped the band set a new chart record.

Billboard reports that “Believer,” from the band’s latest release, Evolve, has just racked up its 52nd week in the Billboard Hot 100. That means Imagine Dragons is the first band ever to have three songs that have each spent a year or more on that chart. The track peaked at #4 back in August; it now stands at #29.

“Believer” follows “Demons,” which spent 61 weeks in the Hot 100, from 2013 to 2014, and the all-time champion, “Radioactive.” That song spent a record 81 weeks on the chart between 2012 and 2014, peaking at #3.

And the band may not stop there. “Thunder,” which is #10 this week, has been on the Hot 100 for 40 weeks. It’s not unthinkable that it’ll hang around for 12 more.

