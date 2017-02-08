“I’m Burning This Thing, I Don’t Care!”: Mariah Carey Explains Decision to Set Wedding Dress Aflame in “I Don’t” Video

ABC/Randy HolmesMariah Carey‘s music video for “I Don’t” shows the singer burning a wedding dress after calling off her nuptials to ex-fiancée James Packer.

And while Mimi’s latest song describes the intense heartbreak she experienced in her relationship with Packer, she tells Refinery29 that the wedding dress she set ablaze in the visual is not her own.

“A lot of people have been reporting this, but in the video, this dress is a wedding dress, but it’s not a wedding dress — as in, not one that I had an intention of getting married in! But anyway, it seemed like it came full circle because in the ‘We Belong Together’ video, I run away in a wedding dress. I tend to do that a lot, in real life and in videos,” she says.

“The truth is, I wanted Brett Ratner, who directed ‘We Belong Together’ back in like 2006, to burn the train of the wedding dress [in that video], and he wouldn’t do it! And I was like, ‘Let it go on fire, what’s the big deal?’ So I was directing this video and I was like, ‘I’m burning this thing, I don’t care!'”

In addition, as someone whose catalog contains some of the most iconic songs on the topic of love, Mariah also shares advice about how to move on from a failed relationship.

“I think before you can really move on you just have to really be able to let go of the anger, and then you focus on yourself and do you, and then look to someone else for whatever you’re looking for,” she says. “But you just have to focus on you and just know that you didn’t do anything wrong. And if you did so something wrong, blame it on the other person!”

