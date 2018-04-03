I'm bringin' BabyBack: Justin Timberlake helps fan announce her pregnancy during his concert

By Music News Group

Ryan McGinleyWhat better place to announce your pregnancy than at a Justin Timberlake concert?

At his Detroit show on Monday night, Justin helped a fan inform her family that she was expecting…in front of an entire arena full of people.

- Advertisement -

In video obtained by The Blast, Justin is seen pausing his show after spotting Darcell Baxtresser‘s sign, which read, “Will you help me announce my pregnancy to my family?”

“This sign caught my eye, I gotta stop the show,” he says, coming off the stage to grab the sign.

“Baby Baxtresser arriving November 1, 2018,” he reads.

He even gives the baby a new nickname: Baby Bax.

Following the announcement, Justin said “this deserves a toast” and then walked off stage and brought out some shots. Darcell, of course, didn’t partake, but Justin and his band members did.

Darcell tells The Blast that the pregnancy announcement with a big success. Her family wasn’t at the show but after she texted them a video of the moment they “freaked out.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments