Idina Menzel to lead reading of “Jagged Little Pill” musical

The Actors’ Equity reading is part of early preparations for the show, which is set to debut at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in May 2018.

Despite Idina’s participation in the reading, she won’t be starring in the musical’s debut run. She’s set to star in the off-Broadway play Skintight next spring, though it’s entirely possible she could join the show if it eventually heads to Broadway.

The Jagged Little Pill musical will be directed by Waitress‘ Diane Paulus, with a book by Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody. The storyline will revolve around a multi-generational family and deal with issues of gender identity and race.

Songs from Alanis’ album, including “Ironic” and “Hand in My Pocket,” will be featured in the musical, in addition to other songs from her catalog.

