Icelandic paper runs Ed Sheeran's photo with obit for 82-year-old mechanic

ABC/Paula LoboSome haters may jokingly wish Ed Sheeran were no longer with us, but an Icelandic newspaper accidentally killed him off in Thursday’s paper.

As the U.K.’s Daily Mirror first reported, a fan tweeted an image of the obituary page in the Morgunbladid paper, which showed a photo of Ed next to the obituary of an 82-year-old mechanic named Svavar Gunnar Sigurðsson.

“This obituary appeared in today’s @morgunbladid (Icelandic newspaper) I think someone might be getting fired today. #rip @edsheeran,” the tweeter wrote.

Ed, of course, is alive and well and engaged to his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. The couple won’t exactly have to skimp on their wedding expenses: The Daily Mirror further reports that when it finally wraps up, Ed’s Divide world tour will earn him over $125 million, even after expenses, based on net earnings of around $700 grand per gig.

