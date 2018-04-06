"I hate that guy!" Shawn Mendes finds it hard competing with Shawn Mendes

Brian Ziff

Even though he’s only 19 years old, Shawn Mendes is a global superstar with a string of hits to his name. But he says sometimes, the pressure of having to top his own success wears him down, to the point where he feels like his biggest competition is himself.

“The hardest thing in the world is to wake up in the morning and be, like, ‘Today I’m me, regardless of how big of a song “Stitches” was,'” Shawn says in an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe.

He continues, “Y’know, just be me today, instead of, ‘Shawn Mendes — who released “Treat You Better,” and “Holdin’ Me Back” and “Mercy.”‘ I hate that guy! How do I beat him?'”

“The best way to do it,” Shawn reveals, “is to ignore that, and just take your step forward into what you think sounds amazing. And that’s kinda all you can do.”

Helping Shawn in his journey to “beat Shawn Mendes” is his longtime producer Teddy Geiger, who also co-wrote all Shawn’s hit singles. But working with Teddy on his upcoming album presented a unique challenge.

You see, last October, Teddy transitioned from male to female and, as Shawn tells Lowe, it took a while for him to refer to Teddy as “she” without thinking about it. But Shawn says when he finally did, Teddy’s reaction was unforgettable.

“I remember, she turned around and the look on her face…, it was pure joy, pure happiness,” recalls Shawn. “I was like, ‘This really is a stunning thing. I wish everybody could experience this.’ ‘Cause there would be no questions.”

“There would be no ‘I don’t get it,’ no confusion about the process,” Shawn adds. “If somebody could just see the look on her face in that moment, everything would make sense.”

