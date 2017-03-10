I Guess That’s Why they Call It The Shoes: Elton John gets his own custom Nike sneaker

Denise Truscello/WireImageIn the ’70s, Elton John was famous for his platform boots, but these days, he prefers more sensible footwear. That’s why Nike has created a signature sneaker just for him.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the shoe, called the Air Force 1 Jet, was created to thank Elton for his “commitment to diversity and inclusion, and his long-standing relationship with Nike.” Apparently, his relationship with the brand dates back to the mid-seventies, when one of Nike’s designers created some custom sneakers for him.

The new shoe is silver, with the color inspired by two things that mean a lot to Sir Elton: a British knight’s armor and a disco ball. The word “Sir” appears on the back of the shoe, and the sole features multicolored square detailing with a ’70s-feel.

According to WWD, the kicks were presented to Elton last weekend in Eugene, Oregon, where Nike’s headquarters are located. Elton posted a photo of the sneakers on Instagram, writing, “Thank-you @nike for designing a special pair of Air Force 1’s just for me.”

