The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is out looking for a missing man in the Lake Quinault area this morning. Sergeant Brad Johansson tells us that a 34-year-old Humptulips man was reported missing around 8:30 Wednesday night.

He was last seen out cutting wood with a friend above Gatton Creek, near the Wrights Canyon road.

Johansson said that the Grays Harbor Volunteer Search and Rescue team is being called out this morning to continue the search.

