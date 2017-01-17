How High Will Lady Gaga Get on Super Bowl Sunday?

Collier SchorrYou know that Lady Gaga is going to pull out all the stops for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, but one thing she wants to do may prove to be impossible…and dangerous.

The New York Post reports that Gaga wants to sing from the top of the dome of the NRG Stadium in Houston as part of her performance, even though her team is “worried” about all the safety issues such a stunt would cause. A source says, “They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome.”

A source tells Entertainment Tonight, though, that cutting a hole wouldn’t make any sense, since the dome is covered by a see-through, retractable roof that can be pulled back in just a few minutes.

Another source tells the Post says that while Gaga wants to perform the stunt live, she may end up pre-taping it and playing it as part of a commercial heading into the game. The NFL and the stadium declined to comment to The Post about the February 5 performance.

ET’s source also confirms that Gaga will have a guest join her during the performance, even though it’s been “tough” to get someone to agree to perform. ET speculates that Beyonce might be that guest, because the game is taking place in Houston — Bey’s hometown — and the two recorded the 2010 hit “Telephone” together.

Meanwhile, a source told ET that Gaga, who was a huge Hillary Clinton supporter, has been instructed by the NFL that she’s not allowed to mention the election or Donald Trump during the performance.

