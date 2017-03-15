How Ed Sheeran stays grounded: “I’ve kept my roots”

Speaking to US Weekly, Ed says taking a year off to travel the world and then record his new album ÷ (Divide) really got him back in touch with what he calls his “life balance.” “I hadn’t really adjusted completely to my new lifestyle, so having a year off to balance it all out was quite important. I learned to prioritize,” he tells the magazine.

“I’ve got a strong group of mates and a wonderful girlfriend who I grew up with,” he explains. “I’ve got a house where I grew up. So I’ve kept my roots. It had all helped me to stay grounded.”

Ed’s “wonderful girlfriend,” Cherry Seaborn, was a friend of his back in school. “She’s great,” he tells US Weekly. In fact, she inspired the song “Perfect” on the new album.

“‘Perfect’ was the first song that I wrote for the album,” Ed says. It was inspired by a fun moment they shared on the Spanish island of Ibiza, listening to music and dancing barefoot. The song features super-romantic lyrics like, “I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know/She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I’ll share her home/I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets/To carry love, to carry children of our own.”

And what was Cherry's reaction when she heard it? "She did really like it," he says. Well, duh.




