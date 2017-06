Submitted by Grays Harbor County Emergency Management The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a “Special Weather Statement” due to the return of very hot weather to the region. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s to low 90’s in most of the county with the exception of the immediate coast. Coastal regions will […]

The post Hot Weather Forecasted for Grays Harbor County this Weekend appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments