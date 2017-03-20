Hoquiam School Districts Selects Mike Villarreal as Superintendant

The Hoquiam School Board has chosen a new administrator, the board voted unanimously to offer the school superintendent job to Mike Villarreal of Othello during a special meeting Friday evening.

“All of the candidates were great.” Board President Chris Eide said the district dwindled the list from 14 to 4 with the help of the public, school employee groups, and staff. “and then the board met, and we went over all of the comments. We are very happy and appreciate all of the great comments that everybody had.

Villarreal has been Assistant Superintendant at Othello for 9 years. The WSU Cougar is bilingual in Spanish and is a trainer for the AVID program, or Advancement Via Individual Determination, a national program that can be found locally.

Staff on Friday said that the board would make the offer to Villarreal, who interviewed with the board on Thursday of last week.

Hoquiam’s Superintendant for the past 11 years, Mike Parker, will retire at the end of the school year after 41 years in public education. A driver’s Ed teacher for 10 years, Parker decided to get into administration while climbing out of a new car that was upside down in a South Kitsap intersection.

Parker detailed his story last week on coffeetalk;

