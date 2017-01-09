Hoquiam School Board Selects Search Consultant for District Superintendent

At a special meeting Thursday, the Hoquiam School Board listened to proposals by two superintendent search consultants and then selected Northwest Leadership Associates to help in the process of hiring a new district superintendent.

“Northwest Leadership Associates demonstrated their tremendous abilities to present information and engage with a group of people, these skills will be crucial as we move forward gathering input from the community about what we would like to see in our next superintendent,” said Board President Chris Eide.

On December 15th, Hoquiam Schools Superintendant Mike Parker announced his intentions to retire at the end of this school year, so the Board is now seeking a replacement. The Board hopes to have a new hire by April so that there will be ample time for a transition period before the 2017-18 school year.

The next step will be to review and refine the job description and begin the advertising and recruitment efforts.

Comments