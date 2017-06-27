Hoquiam Resident Assaulted After Telling Neighbor to Quiet Down

A man walking down the road yelling just before midnight assaulted a Hoquiam homeowner who tried to tell him to quite down last week.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers said in a Facebook post that police were called to the 900 block of K Street late last Wednesday night. The first officer on scene was waved down by a 53-year old Hoquiam man who had suffered obvious injuries.

He said he was preparing for bed when he heard yelling in the street, he saw a man walking down the middle of the street yelling, singing and making noise. He told police he went outside to tell the man to quiet down. The 19-year old, who lived nearby, became angry and attacked the victim, who attempted to fend off the suspect and call 911.

The suspect continued to assault the victim and threw him to the ground, wrestling the cellphone from the victim’s hand before he kicked the victim in the face. The victim was able to get up and stumbled toward his home when the suspect apparently attacked him again.

Myers said the victim was transported to Community Hospital by ambulance for injuries including facial lacerations and a possible broken nose.

Officers canvassed the area and located two men, one was actually the suspect even though he had already been home and had changed his clothing (which police found to have the victim’s blood on them). The suspect was arrested on second-degree robbery charges.

