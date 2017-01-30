Hoquiam Police Seek Tips After Man Robs Lincoln Street Grocery

The Hoquiam Police Department plans to post a photo of a suspect in this morning’s robbery of the Lincoln Street Grocery store at 814 Lincoln just before 9 a.m. Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call 360-532-0890 and ask to speak with Detective Grossi. The photo should be available soon on the department’s Facebook page.

The suspect, described as a white man, 6-foot with a thin build and blue eyes was wearing a plastic mask over his face, black hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes when he walked into the grocery store displaying a silver and black handgun and demanded money. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money and a couple packs of cigarettes. The suspect fled the store on foot, although police are not ruling out a ride sometime after he left.

A source at the department tells us another man was arrested who matched the suspect’s description after police following an Aberdeen Police Department K9 track on Willis property attempted to detain him and he ran onto the mud flats. The man had warrants from the Department of Corrections and ran when police attempted to detain him.

Our source tells us that the store is providing surveillance footage that detectives hope will help the public to identify the man, anyone with information is asked to call 360-532-0890 and ask to speak with Detective Grossi.

