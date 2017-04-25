Hoquiam Police Investigating Drive-by Shooting Incident

Hoquiam Police are seeking information from the public after a drive-by shooting incident last night. Deputy Chief Don Wertanen said that they received several calls of possible gunshots in the area of 4th and N Streets at about 10:42 pm Monday night. Officers responded and began checking the areas initially, not finding anyone around.

A short time later, a 24-year old Hoquiam woman came to the Hoquiam Police department and said her vehicle had been shot at while waiting for a friend in the 700 block of N Street. The woman said a dark colored Honda Civic type vehicle had circled the block. When it came back around the block she saw the male driver had what looked like a small pistol in his hand. Three shots were fired at her vehicle striking it.

The woman said there were at least 4 subjects in the car as it sped away.

The woman had been waiting for a male friend at the time of the incident and he had crouched down behind her car when the shots were fired; neither she nor the 19-year old Hoquiam man was injured.

Both the male and female have been interviewed and investigative leads are very limited at this time. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident are encouraged to contact Det. Grossi at 360-532-0892 x295 or Det. Pearson at 360-532-0892 x102.

