Hoquiam Police Find Processed Pot While Processing Pot Processing Spot

Police found a large amount of processed pot in a Hoquiam storage unit that was part of an organized operation by Chinese nationals.

Police Chief Jeff Myers said in a press release that one of his detectives spotted the clue while processing an illegal grow operation at a home in the 500 block of L Street last Friday. Three suspects were arrested.

Sorting through the evidence, Sgt. Brian Dayton discovered a receipt for a recently rented storage unit. The search warrant was served Thursday and a large quantity of high quality, packaged marijuana was recovered. Myers said it was likely harvested from the L Street house. Officers also recovered grow lights and ballasts which had already been removed from the grow on L Street before the search warrant on December 1st.

Myers added that the while the drugs involved in this case are legal in Washington State, growing marijuana to sell in other states is not legal and was likely the goal of this operation.

