Hoquiam Police Department Hiring Police Services Officer

The City of Hoquiam is accepting applications for the position of POLICE SERVICES OFFICER.

This position is armed and includes correctional duties, records management and code enforcement with limited arrest authority. Applicants must be 21-years of age, pass a Civil Service exam, physical agility test and background investigation- to include polygraph, psychological and medical examination.

The ideal candidate will be a positive team player committed to public service. The

full job description and application can be obtained at www.cityofhoquiam.com. There will be a written test, physical agility test and oral board.

Applications with a resume and a $25 testing fee must be received by 5:00 p.m. January 20, 2017 at the Hoquiam Finance Department, either by mail or in person at 609 8th Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550.

The city plans to administer the written test and physical agility test on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

If you require more information about the position, please contact Finance Director and Civil Service Secretary Corrine Schmid at 360-538-3969 or at [email protected]

Interested candidates can download the links below from the city website at www.cityofhoquiam.com:

•Complete Job Description

•City of Hoquiam Employment Application

The City of Hoquiam is an equal opportunity employer.

The Physical Agility Test is the same test required for the state CJTC Corrections Academy and can be found at the following: https://fortress.wa.gov/cjtc/www/images/Corrections/COA%20PAT%20Guidelines%20-%20Revised%20Aug%202013.pdf

JEFF MYERS, Chief of Police

Comments