Hoquiam Officer’s Cell Phone Recovered After Reviewing Jail Lobby Surveillance Tapes

Hoquiam Police recovered a missing cell phone, dropped by an officer in their lobby and picked up by a visitor. Police Chief Jeff Myers said that an officer arriving at the station for his graveyard shift accidentally dropped his cellular phone in the lobby December 31st. As he changed into his uniform and prepared for his 12-hour shift, he did not initially realize the phone was missing.

A few minutes before 7:00 PM that day, a 61-year old Westport man arrived at the station to post bail for an ex-girlfriend who had earlier been arrested on an outstanding Hoquiam Municipal Court warrant.

After later reviewing station video surveillance, officers discovered the man had walked into the lobby where he immediately picked up the Motorola Droid Turbo 2 phone off the floor. The man held onto the phone for a while and at one point placed it on the front counter while he made arrangements with the on-duty police services officer to post the bail.

Although the suspect had face-to-face contact with the police services officer several times, he never bothered to mention the phone he had found on the floor. On the video, the man was observed pocketing the phone and later leaving with the female after she was released from jail.

After the officer retraced his steps, called his phone multiple times and attempted to track it with a tracing application, the graveyard sergeant requested the Westport Police Department attempt to locate the man at his home. Since the suspect had provided his name, address and phone number to the police services officer in order to post the bail, it was not hard to track him down.

It took approximately an hour and a half until the man returned home whereupon he was arrested by Westport PD; he turned over the phone to officers and was relayed to a Hoquiam officer for subsequent booking in the Grays Harbor County Jail.

The suspect told officers he had “forgotten about” taking the phone. He also indicated he was rather embarrassed because he knew right from wrong and should have just given the phone to the jailer.

The phone was recovered and no phone, personal or account information appeared to have been compromised. As smartphones now can conveniently contain your account and banking information, under the law they are considered an “access device” in the same manner as a credit card.

As technology changes, it is even more critical to enact safeguards, tracking and account security on any cellular phone device and immediately take steps to protect personal information should the phone be lost or stolen.

Comments