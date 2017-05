It took extra innings, a clutch game-tying home run from Kylee Bagwell and a game-winning hit from Paige Folkers, but the Hoquiam High School fastpitch team is headed back to the Class 1A state tournament. The Grizzlies, sporting a 10-7 record, secured the third and final state playoff slot out of the Southwest District 4 […]

The post Hoquiam, Ocosta Fastpitch Headed to State Tournament Play appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments