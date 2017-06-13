Hoquiam Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

The Hoquiam man arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder made his first court appearance yesterday.

Judge Kyle Imler set bail for 25-year-old Chandler R. Meade of Hoquiam at $1-million in Grays Harbor County District Court on Monday. Meade is being held on investigation of Murder in the First Degree.

The victim from the incident has been identified as 25-year-old Lael Hyvonen who lived at the home with Meade. Investigators have confirmed the crime occurred in front of the couple’s two young children. The children are current residing with relatives and will be offered victim assistance and counseling services.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday afternoon, Grays Harbor Coroner Lane Youmans said the cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest. The manner of death is Homicide.

Victims of domestic violence can seek assistance from the Domestic Violence Center of Grays Harbor at their 24-hour toll free hotline 1-800-818-2194.

The Hoquiam Police Department reminds readers that there are many victims in this crime. Ms. Hyvonen lost her life and her young children experienced a life-changing, traumatic event.

The family of Meade are also going through a very difficult time and have been completely cooperative in the investigation.

Chief of Police Jeff Myers wrote in his statement, “It is now up to the criminal justice system to sort through the facts and decide what is to be done; but as fellow citizens and human beings, our hearts go out to the families involved. This has been a difficult case for even the most seasoned of our officers and detectives.”

Comments