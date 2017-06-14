Hoquiam Man Arrested After Reported Burglary at Marijuana Production Facility

A Hoquiam man was arrested last night after police say he broke into a marijuana production facility on South Adams Street.

Sgt. Jeff Salstrom with the Hoquiam Police Department said that at about 10:26 p.m. Tuesday night, Hoquiam officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a marijuana production facility in the 500 block of South Adams Street.

The first officer on scene located a door that had been forced open. He then heard the sound of someone breaking through the brush to the east of the location. Hoquiam officers and a Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputy established a perimeter around the area and requested the assistance of the sheriff’s office canine unit.

Upon the arrival of the canine unit, a track for the suspect was conducted. The suspect, a 23 year old Hoquiam man, was found hiding in thick brush and briars approximately 200 yards from the building. He refused to show is hands upon command or cooperate with officers’ orders. He was contacted by the police dog. The suspect was taken into custody and then transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Upon being cleared for incarceration by the hospital, the suspect was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for the crime of Burglary 2nd Degree.

This suspect is well known to local officers. He was apprehended in 2009 by late Hoquiam Police K-9 “Enno” after stealing a vehicle in north Hoquiam and damaging a patrol car.

