Hoquiam Man Arrested Preparing Heroin While 1-Year-Old Son Was in The Car

Hoquiam police arrested a man who appeared to be preparing heroin while his 1-year-old son was in the car. Police Chief Jeff Myers said in a press release that Animal Control Officer Tom Taylor noticed the man’s vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street in the 200 block of 25th street at 4:22 PM Thursday afternoon.

Taylor saw a 28-year old Hoquiam man sitting behind the wheel of the silver Ford Escort. Myers said the man didn’t notice Taylor approach as he was apparently concentrating all his attention on a metal spoon in his hand with a small plastic baggie of what appeared to be black tar heroin. The male was in the process of preparing the drug for ingestion. The suspect was startled by the officer and attempted to hide the items while Officer Taylor called for a Patrol unit to respond.

Officers arrived at the scene and took the male into custody for the felony drug violation and recovered numerous items of drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

A copy of the report will be submitted to Child Protective Services as the suspect’s one year old son was in the backseat of the car.

Myers added “Needless to say, no parking ticket was issued since this turned into a felony arrest.”

