Hoquiam man Arrested, Identified, After Fatal Hit and Run

On May 30, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office took 31 year old James D. Walker into custody reference the incident at the Donkey Creek Campground on May 27. Walker was booked into the Grays Harbor County Corrections Facility for Homicide 2nd Degree. The investigation revealed the identity of three passengers in the vehicle: a 27 year old Hoquiam woman, a 29 year old Hoquiam man and a 30 year old Hoquiam woman. These people were interviewed and the Prosecutor will be reviewing their knowledge and involvement in the incident for consideration of further charges.

Walker’s arrest came about as a result of a tip developed by a Hoquiam Police Officer who was familiar with the suspect. The investigation continues and involves Deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force, the Hoquiam Police Department and the Quinault Indian Nation Police.

James Walker will be given a preliminary court appearance later this afternoon.

