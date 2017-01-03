Hoquiam Man Arrested 2 Hours Into 2017 After Threatening Party With a Gun

A rowdy neighbor returned to a Hoquiam New Years Eve party with a gun, after pointing it at several party-goers he was arrested and two handguns removed from his home.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers reports that two hours into the new year they were called to a residence in the 200 block of Endresen Road. Witnesses reported that several people were at a New Year’s party when two neighbors from across the street showed up unannounced and uninvited. One of the neighbors, a 24-year old Hoquiam man, apparently ended up in an altercation with one of the guests. Both the 24-year old and his friend were then ejected from the party.

The 24-year old apparently walked to his house across the street and retrieved a handgun. He returned to the house, reportedly pointed the gun at several partygoers and demanded the return of his friend’s eye glasses and the bottle of Tequila they had brought to the party.

Although he apparently pointed the gun at several people, no one was reportedly injured. Officers located and arrested the man at his home without incident. Detectives were called to the scene to request a search warrant for the residence in order to recover the firearm. A search warrant was obtained and two handguns were recovered and secured as evidence.

The suspect was booked in the Grays Harbor County Jail for assault pending the review of charges by the county prosecutor’s office.

