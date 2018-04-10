Hoquiam Man and Dog Assaulted While Walking on Levee Street

A 77-year old Hoquiam man and his dog were assaulted on Levee Street Friday night. Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers said it was reported just after 10 pm, Officer Luce was flagged down by a man yelling for help in the 700 block of Levee Street.

He said he had just been assaulted by a heavy-set man who appeared to be intoxicated. The victim said he was walking his 11-year-old Pug in the area when the man approached him.

The suspect made some sort of comment about not being afraid of the dog as it barked at him. Without provocation, the suspect reportedly kicked the dog several times and then struck the 77-year old in the head.

A witness was about to call 911 when they saw the officer, and another good samaritan pulled over to assist just before Officer Luce arrived.

Officers recognized the suspect and located him in the 800 block of Emerson Avenue. The 33-year old Hoquiam man denied any confrontation, but was positively identified by the witness and was arrested.

The victim was treated at the scene by Hoquiam Fire Department paramedics. It did not appear he nor his dog had sustained any significant injuries.

The suspect was booked in the Hoquiam City Jail for assault and animal cruelty.

