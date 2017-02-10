Hoquiam High School Class of 1965 Offering Scholarships for “Next Great Generation”

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation and the Hoquiam High School Class of 1965 are offering scholarship opportunities for fellow Grizzlies. The Class of 65 came together at their 50-year reunion a few years ago and decided to set up a fund with the Foundation to assist a graduating senior from their beloved alma mater.

This scholarship fund is unique because there are numerous members of the class of 1965 that are currently living throughout the United States that contribute to the fund. Members of the class commented:

“We see this generation as the next great generation and wish to provide support to a student who has strong self-initiative and work ethic, is a positive peer role model, and shows a record of active participation in school and community activities. To a person who has worked hard in school and is interested in continuing his or her education at a college, vocational/technical school or through a trade apprenticeship program.”

Setting up a “class” fund is a great way to give back to students from your alma mater that will one day look back on their high school years and community with many of the same great memories of years past.

For more information about how to set up a scholarship fund, or for more details on the HHS schollarships, contact Eric Potts, Executive Director, at (360) 532-1600 or eric@gh-cf.org.

