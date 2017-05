Submitted by Harbor Medical Group As of May 1, 2017, Dr. John Eiland, DO, FACOOG will be joining the Hoquiam Clinic and Dr. Nick Hallak in his OB/GYN practice. All of Dr. Eiland’s patients were notified last month of this change via mail. To schedule appointments occurring on and after May 1 at this location […]

