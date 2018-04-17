Hootie & the Blowfish announce annual reunion shows

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesAfter releasing one of the top-selling albums of all time, iconic ’90s band Hootie & the Blowfish never actually broke up; they just don’t play together very often. But the group has just announced two concerts in August, as part of their annual charity event in South Carolina.

The two-night Homegrown Weekend is scheduled for August 10 and 11 at Volvo Car Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. Tickets go on sale April 20 at 10 a.m. ET at VolvoCarStadiumConcerts.com. The shows will raise money for local educational charities.

This year, the group has also agreed to reunite for another show at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, the home of the Atlanta Braves. The July 21 show will feature Hootie opening for country superstar Jason Aldean, and the bill also features country stars Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs.

As you may be aware, when he’s not reuniting with his old band, Hootie frontman Darius Rucker is a chart-topping, award-winning country star in his own right. This summer, he’ll be touring with country group Lady Antebellum of “Need You Tonight” fame.

Hootie’s 1994 album Cracked Rear View has sold 16 million copies in the U.S. alone — more copies than either Pink Floyd‘s Dark Side of the Moon, Bruce Springsteen‘s Born in the U.S.A. and Santana‘s Supernatural.

