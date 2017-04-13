Honey I’m Thirsty: Andy Grammer & wife to perform at global water crisis benefit

Steve Granitz/WireImageAndy Grammer and his wife, singer/songwriter Aijia, are expecting their first child, but that won’t stop them from performing for a good cause.

The couple will sing at the 8th annual Thirst Gala, which will take place April 18 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The event is organized by Thirst Project, a nonprofit organization that educates students about the global water crisis.

According to the organization, 663 million people on our planet do not have access to safe, clean water and 4,100 children under the age of five will die today from drinking dirty water.

The band OK Go will also perform at the event. Thirst Project CEO and Founder Seth Maxwell said in a statement, “All of our celebrity supporters, youth activists, sponsors and donors make ending the global water crisis possible. They are living proof that any one person can make an impact. Even a single drop makes ripples.”

Currently, Thirst Project is working on building wells in Swaziland, and has committed to providing the entire African nation with clean drinking water in the next decade.

Andy and Aijia are expecting a baby girl this summer.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments