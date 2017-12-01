Honey, I'm on TV: Andy Grammer books appearances to promote new album

By Music News Group

Joseph LlanesAndy Grammer’s new album, The Good Parts is out now, and he’s set to promote the album with a series of TV appearances starting next week.

Andy will appear on The Talk on Monday, and Netflix’s Chelsea December 15. New Year’s Day, you’ll see him in the 129th Tournament of Roses Parade.

Andy’s The Good Parts tour kicks off March 14 in San Francisco and is currently scheduled to wrap up April 15 in Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now.

Here are the dates:

3/14 — San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

3/15 — Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco Theater

3/16 — Santa Ynez, CA, Chumash Casino

3/17 — San Diego, CA, House of Blues

3/19 — Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

3/20 — Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

3/21 — Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

3/23 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

3/24 — Denver, CO, Gothic Theatre

3/25 — Kansas City, MO, Kansas City, MO

3/27 — Minneapolis, MN, Minneapolis, MN

3/28 — Milwaukee, WI, Turner Hall Ballroom

3/30 — Indianapolis, IN, Deluxe at Old National Centre

4/2 — Toronto, ON, The Phoenix Concert Theatre

4/3 — Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall

4/5 — Nashville, TN, Cannery Ballroom

4/6 — Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

4/7 — Charlotte, NC, The Underground

4/9 — Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse

4/13 — Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

4/14 — New York City, NY, Irving Plaza

4/15 — Philadelphia, PA, The TLA

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments