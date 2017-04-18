Honey, I’m Home: Could new music from Shania Twain be coming soon?

Brian Bowen Smith/NBCWe’ve known for some time there’s a new album on the way from Shania Twain, but now it seems likely that a new single from the Canadian superstar could come any day.

Shania’s label confirms she’ll guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night to talk about her new music. So far, there’s no word if we could be lucky enough to get a Shania version of Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” series, but with her huge stable of hits, the country/pop icon seems like a natural candidate.

You can find out what Shania reveals about her upcoming project starting at 12:37 a.m. ET tonight on CBS. In addition, she’s also set to appear as a key advisor on NBC’s The Voice next Monday.

Shania’s 2017 album will be her first full-length effort since 2002’s Up!, as well as her first since her divorce from husband and former producer Mutt Lange.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments