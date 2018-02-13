Holmby Hill Blues: Adam Levine sells $18 million mansion -- for $18 million

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Randy HolmesLast year, just four months after buying it for $18 million, Adam Levine put his mansion in the Holmby Hills section of L.A. up for sale. Now, he’s unloaded the property — for $18 million.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the property, built in 1966, features a 9,200-square-foot main house with five bedrooms, a two-story guest house, a three-car garage, a pool, a pool house, and a breakfast solarium. He initially put the property on sale in November for $18.9 million.

Adam is also selling another home he owns on the west side of L.A. for $15.9 million.

Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo are currently expecting their second child. The new season of his show The Voice starts at the end of this month, and in May, Adam and Maroon 5 will kick off a tour in support of their new album Red Pill Blues.

