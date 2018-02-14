Hold Your Horses: Did Billy Joel buy a $3.5 million horse ranch for his wife?

By Music News Group

Kevin MazurBilly Joel has reportedly shelled out $3.5 million for a horse ranch in Wellington, Florida.

The Daily Mail reports the singer purchased the five-acre ranch last month for his wife Alexis, an accomplished equestrian.

“He just wants to keep making his wife happy,” a source tells the Mail. “This purchase was all about her.” In October, Billy and Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne.

The property is described as a “beautifully maintained” farm located a short distance from Wellington’s Winter Equestrian Festival, one of the country’s largest equestrian events. The ranch includes a 12-stall barn with groom quarters and a ring to practice dressage [dreh-SAHJ], an equestrian sport where the rider and horse perform a series of pre-determined movements.

Billy’s already familiar with the neighborhood: He purchased an adjacent property for $3.6 million in 2016. Bruce Springsteen and Bill Gates also own properties in the area.

