Hillary Clinton gives Katy Perry’s shoe sales a big boost

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty ImagesEarlier this week, Katy Perry promoted her new shoe line by posting a photo of one of her friends wearing a pair. That friend happened to be Hillary Clinton, and shoppers responded accordingly.

Katy posted the photo of Clinton on Twitter and Instagram wearing a pump which Katy has named “The Hillary.” It’s a $139 suede pump with a Lucite heel with moons and stars embedded within. Katy invited fans to her online store to buy the shoe, and others, at a 25% discount.

According to the New York Times, by Wednesday morning, the Instagram post had more than 300,000 likes, and there were only three pink pairs and five green pairs of The Hillary left in stock at KatyPerryCollections.com.

While Clinton faced some criticism online for agreeing to be a “shoe model,” the Times points out that the playful photo, which shows Clinton in a “ta da!” pose, suggests that she “may be entering yet another stage: one where she actually has fun with clothes.”

??POWER PUMP??your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% [email protected] is wearing #TheHillary (OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

