High Wind Warning Issued for The South Coast

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Wind Warning, which will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. Wednesday until 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. South winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph are forecast for the beaches and headlands. Coastal communities will see winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Winds will increase Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. The winds may be strong enough to damage trees and cause power interruptions.

Seas will be up to 26 feet on Wednesday. Wednesday Afternoon wind gusts up to 75mph.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions:

A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Headland areas and beaches are vulnerable to very strong wind gusts that may pose a safety hazard for individuals. Extreme caution should be taken by clam diggers and others using the beaches. Never turn your back to the ocean. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Trees may fall across roadways with little warning.

Please visit the NWS website at http://www.weather.gov/portland for the most up to date weather information. This page brings up all advisories, watches, and warnings for the Southwest Washington area.

