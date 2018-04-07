High Wind Warning Continues Today, High Surf Advisory Issued for the Coast

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a High wind warning for today, lasting through 11:00 PM tonight. Sustained winds along the coast are forecast to be 30 – 40 mph, gusting to 60 mph along with periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms with hail this afternoon.

Late Saturday night through Sunday will also be very windy with gusts to 40 mph. Impacted areas are Westport, Ocean Shores, Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Pacific Beach & Taholah.

All areas of the county (North County, East County), will experience blustery and windy conditions (gusts to 25-30 mph), on Saturday. Thunderstorms with hail could also travel through the county this afternoon. Sunday is also forecast to be very breezy throughout the region.

Be alert for downed tree limbs and power lines throughout the weekend due to sustained strong winds which can cause local power outages.

Use caution while driving during periods of heavy rain with possible hail, reducing visibility and creating ponding of water along roadways.

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY has also been issued for the coast from noon Saturday through 3:00 AM Sunday morning. Surf will begin to build to 20 feet this afternoon. DO NOT TURN YOUR BACK TO THE SEA. Waves will run much farther up beaches and can overtop jetties, rocks and piers. Local beach erosion will occur.

