Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesPlain White T’s are taking on Las Vegas. The band will be playing a two-night engagement at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace next month.

They’ll be performing intimate acoustic shows on March 30 and 31, featuring their hit songs “Hey There Delilah,” “Rhythm of Love” and “1,2,3,4.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. PT on UnpluggedWhiteTs.com or at any Caesars Entertainment box office.

