Hey, Kelly Clarkson! You son just turned two. Where are you going now?

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty ImagesKelly Clarkson‘s youngest child celebrated his second birthday Thursday at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Kelly took her son, Remy, and the family, including Remy’s three-and-a-half-year-old sister, River Rose, to Disneyland to celebrate, reports People magazine. Specifically, the family attended Disneyland Resort’s first-ever Pixar Fest, which featured meet-and-greets with some of the animation studio’s popular characters, as well as food inspired by various Pixar films.

People has photos of Kelly, Remy and River posing with Woody and Jessie from Toy Story.

When River turned three last June, Kelly and family again celebrated at Disneyland, but River was focused on meeting the stars of Beauty and the Beast.

In September, Kelly spoke about the differences between Remy and River while appearing on NBC’s Today show. “He could care less that you’re in the room, and she wants everybody to know she’s in there,” she explained.

Kelly is also stepmom to Seth and Savannah, her husband Brandon‘s kids from a previous relationship.

You can see Kelly Sunday night performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards with her pal, country icon Reba McEntire.

