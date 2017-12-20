“Hey Hey Hey,” let them eat cake: Katy Perry debuts Marie Antoinette-themed video

Rony AlwinKaty Perry goes full Marie Antoinette in her new music video for “Hey Hey Hey.”

In the decadent clip, Katy stars as a version of the French monarch who dreams of shedding her corset and ditching her disgusting suitor, “Prince Piggy.” She imagines herself as another historical figure, Joan of Arc. Joan, clad in a rainbow-colored dress and chain mail, takes a sword to Marie’s sheltered life.

When Katy-as-Marie finally stands up for herself and slaps Prince Piggy, she’s sentenced to the guillotine. But even beheading won’t keep her down. At the end, Katyas-Joan of Arc appears ready to take her revenge.

Katy posted the video along with a message for fans.

“After a year of peaks and valleys (remember, it’s all a journey), I wanted to end 2017 with a fun, triumphant piece of pop candy,” she writes on Instagram. “Just think of it as a glam little stocking stuffer from me to you.”

She adds, “’Hey Hey Hey’ is one of my favorite songs from Witness and for me, it embodies the fighting spirit I always want you to be able to find within yourself, and to see in me.”

