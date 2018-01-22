Hey, Blue-Eyed Soul Sister: Hall & Oates & Train team for summer tour

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Randy Holmes; Mick Rock/ Wolfson EntertainmentRock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates are teaming up with Train for a summer tour that gets underway May 1 in Sacramento, California, and is right now to scheduled to wrap up August 11 in Seattle.

What’s the connection between the two acts? A few years ago, Train was a guest on Daryl Hall’s Live from Daryl’s House series. A few years after that, John Oates was a guest on Train’s Sail Across the Sun Tour.

- Advertisement -

Train frontman Pat Monahan tweeted, “After being a fan of @realdarylhall & @JohnOates my entire life, we now get to go on a co-headline tour together!.”

He added, “This is going to be a career highlight for all of us in Train & a show that you won’t want to miss! Speaking of the show, not only do you get to see us perform separate sets, but each night we’ll be joining forces & playing a set together to close the show out!”

“This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music,” Daryl told Rolling Stone in a statement. John told the publication, “Looking forward to an amazing tour with our buddies from Train and seeing all our fans around the country in 2018.”

A pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. for members of Hall & Oates’ AAC fan club, and those who sign up for Train’s mailing list at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com/Sign-up by 6 p.m. ET tonight.

The general on sale starts next Monday, January 29, at 10 a.m. local time. Atlanta, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando dates go on sale at noon.

While Train has been around since 1994, this tour will mark the first time the group will get to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Here are the tour dates:

5/1 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

5/4 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center

5/6 — Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

5/8 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

5/10 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

5/12 — St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

5/16 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

5/18 — Chicago, IL, United Center

5/20 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

5/22 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

5/24 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

6/5 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Air Canada Centre

6/7 — Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

6/9 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

6/11 — Washington, DC, Capitol One Arena

6/14 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

6/18 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

6/20 — Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center

6/22 — Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

6/24 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

6/26 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

6/28 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

6/30 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

7/13 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Bell Centre

7/15 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

7/18 — Omaha, NE, CenuryLink Center

7/20 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

7/22 — Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

7/24 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

7/26 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

7/28 — Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

7/31 — Inglewood, CA, The Forum

8/4 — San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

8/7 — Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

8/9 — Portland, OR, Moda Center

8/11 — Seattle, WA, KeyArena

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments