He’s the only one: Justin Bieber doesn’t mind drinking alone

Peter YangJustin Bieber just wanted some alone time. According to the New York Post‘s Page Six, the singer was spotted drinking alone at New York City’s Gramercy Ale House last night.

As for why he was by himself, a source says the Biebs told some bar-goers “he had a couple days off and was just hanging out.” He was apparently in a friendly mood and one of the bar-goers bought him a Guinness.

As you might expect, a group of women also approached him. “Girls kept pestering him for a picture and he was like, ‘Sorry, love my fans but I just can’t,’” the source says.

Last year, Justin vowed he was “done taking pictures” with fans. “I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity,” he wrote on Twitter.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.