Heron Street Bridge in Aberdeen Slated for Replacement

Plans to replace the Heron Street bridge in Aberdeen are a few years out. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will take input on how to do it and what to replace it with in the coming years.

The department said that the swing bridge that carries Eastbound US Highway 12 traffic over the Wishkah River is on a short list for replacement. Built in 1950 and owned by WSDOT it was rated “Structurally Deficient” years ago.

Communications Consultant Doug Adamson with WSDOT said that it’s far too early in the process to say how they plan to replace the bridge, what detours will be needed, or how long it will take. Adamson said, “Long before any dirt is turned, expect us to gather a lot of information from the community in terms of what they would like to see in a new bridge.”

While there’s funding for this project any construction would be years away. Adamson added, “The Heron Street Bridge project isn’t scheduled to go before competitive bidding until late 2022 and that timeline also could be revised.”

Built with some parts from the original Chehalis River Bridge according to a submission to the National Historic Registry, the Heron Street bridge is eligible for the National Registry of Historic Places.

WSDOT planners said that the Wishkah River Bridge nearby does not rate or prioritize for replacement.

