Here's the tea: Mariah Carey is releasing "tea-shirts" inspired by viral New Year's Eve quote

By Music News Group

ABC/Heidi GutmanMariah Carey just spilled the tea on her new line of merchandise.

The singer announced to her fans that she’s releasing “tea-shirts” and a mug poking fun at her meme-worthy request for hot tea at her recent New Year’s Eve performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

After singing “Vision of Love” in the freezing cold, she told viewers, “I just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me — they told me there would be tea.”

The comment quickly went viral and Mariah later posted an Instagram photo of herself sipping some tea with the caption, “Found my tea!”

Two of the “tea-shirts” and a mug feature the phrase, “I was told there would be tea,” while another shirt features Mariah’s tea-sipping Instagram picture and the hashtag #FOUNDMYTEA. The shirts are priced at $30, while the mug is $20.

