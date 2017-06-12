Here’s how to star in your own photo shoot with Katy Perry

Rony AlwinInstead of just being a “witness” to Katy Perry, how about joining her for a photo shoot? The singer has teamed up with the charity site Omaze to give fans the chance to win tickets to her concert and an exclusive backstage photo shoot with her.

You can enter by going to Omaze.com/KatyPerry and donating as little as $10. Proceeds go towards The David Lynch Foundation, which aims to help people in need through the stress-relieving Transcendental Meditation technique.

The winner and a guest will receive VIP tickets to one of Katy’s upcoming shows, including flights and accommodations. They’ll also win a photo shoot complete with a professional makeup session. The photos will be turned into a one-of-a-kind vinyl lithograph matching Katy’s tour album art.

Additionally, the winner and guest will receive a gift certificate entitling two people to learn the Transcendental Meditation technique.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments