Here’s how to dance your way into Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” video

Capitol RecordsKaty Perry wants to see your best dance moves. The singer has launched a contest in partnership with DanceOn to find dancers for her “Swish Swish” video.

All you have to do to enter is post a video of yourself dancing to the song on either YouTube, Instagram or Musical.ly. Don’t forget to tag #SwishSwishChallenge, @DanceOn and @KatyPerry.

Katy announced the challenge on YouTube and encouraged fans to showcase “fun, funny, weird” choreography. She said she’ll be picking her favorite dancer to co-star in the video with her.

Submit your video by July 12 at 11:59 p.m. to be considered. The official “Swish Swish” video will reportedly film later this month.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments