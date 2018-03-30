Her career will go on, and on, and on: Celine Dion turns 50 today

Denise TruscelloBonne fête, Celine! Celine Dion turns 50 today, and it’s hard to believe she’s been singing professionally for 37 years.

The French-Canadian star released her first album in 1981, though it wasn’t until 1990 that she broke through to English-speaking fans with her album Unison. She’s now one of the best-selling artists in history, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide.

Aside from recording such unforgettable hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “The Power of Love” and “Because You Loved Me,” Celine’s largely responsible for making Las Vegas a career option for everyone from Elton John and Rod Stewart, to Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys.

Celine started A New Day…, her first Las Vegas residency, in 2003. While many were skeptical, it became the most successful residency of all time, grossing nearly $400 million over five years. In 2011, Celine’s new residency, Celine, made her the top money-earner in Vegas at $500,000 per show.

But Celine’s life has been difficult in recent years. In 2014, she put her career on hold to care for her husband Rene Angelil as he battled throat cancer. She returned to the stage in August of 2015, but in January 2016, she again put things on hold after both Rene and her brother Daniel died within days of each other.

Celine resumed performances on February 2016, and has since released a French album, and is recording an English disc, playing Vegas and touring internationally. She’s reinvented herself as a fashion icon, and continues to be a devoted mom to her three sons: 17-year-old Rene-Charles and 7-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

And while Celine’s celebration today has been curtailed by ear surgery, her fans will no doubt be sending good wishes to her…near, far, wherever they are.

